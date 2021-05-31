EASTON, Pa. - Amid all the emotion on Memorial Day, some parents really hope their children learn what kind of sacrifices the older generation made for them.
"It's never too late to support them and that's what I'm trying to teach these guys, no matter what, if they serve or not, regardless I think it's important," said Ben Wearin, who served in the army.
Wearin brought his sons to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice but also to respect all those who wear the uniform.
"I'm proud of my of dad for serving in the army and in a war," Ben's nine-year-old son, Jackson, said.
Vietnam veteran Barry Willever says he loved looking out in the crowd and seeing all the children.
"They say when were you in Vietnam? I say last night, it's like that most of the time because it's still with you? It's still with me," Willever said.
And that's why many parents wanted to bring their kids, to hear from those who've been on the front lines and remember others close to their hearts.
"Well, my father served in the army so I feel it's important that they know why they're off from school today and honor those who've given us our freedoms and our rights," said Tina Russoniello, of Lopatcong Township.
"Since my Pa served in the military I think it's great that we celebrate him," said third-grader Emma Russoniello.
And never forget any of those who went before us.