ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wednesday's protests in Washington, D.C. turned into mob violence as protestors breached the U.S. Capitol.
"It's not protests, it's insurrection,” President-elect Joe Biden said.
Now, the Allentown School District's taking action against one of its teachers after an image of him at the protests circulated online.
“We understand that many members of our community are upset by the image. At the same time, the district has an obligation to respect the First Amendment rights of our staff and students,” Allentown School District Superintendent Thomas Parker said.
“Because of the emotion and controversy stirred by the events of January 6, 2021, the teacher has been temporarily relieved of his teaching duties until the School District can complete a formal investigation of his involvement,” Parker added.
It's unclear if the teacher was only involved in the protests outside or if he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol.
69 News attempted to reach out to him Friday afternoon by phone and at his home to get his side of the story, but we were unsuccessful. Since the district isn't releasing his name, 69News won't identify him either.
A spokesperson for the district tells us it won't release any additional information since this is a personnel issue. However, those with family members in Allentown schools are reacting to the decision.
"Him just being there should not be a reason why he should be on leave, you know what I mean? That's how I feel,” Eric Keller, a parent of an Allentown School District student, said.
"Everybody has a right to protest, so if he felt that way then he has every right,” Jeffrey Williams, a grandparent of an Allentown School District student, said.
However, some on the district's Facebook page feel differently.
"This guy can't be gone fast enough,” one parent said.
"Really hoping ASD is able to make the right choice in the end. Perhaps he should find a job in a district that better suits his...values,” another parent said.