EASTON, Pa. - Police in Easton have charged two people with endangering the welfare of children.

Hussam Anjum, 30, and Kayla Deemer, 31, are also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

Officers were sent to an apartment at the 1300 block of Washington Street Monday for an Advanced Life Support call involving a nine-month-old child, city police said.

Upon further investigation, a search warrant was executed at the residence and controlled substances/drug paraphernalia were seized from the apartment, according to police.

Hussam Anjum has a warrant for his arrest and is described as being a light skinned male, approximately 5-foot-7. Police say he weighs approximately 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hussam Anjum, police say you should call the Northampton County 911 Dispatch Center at 610-759-2200.