Doctor Nathan Hagstrom knows parents have a lot to think about when it comes to sending their kids back to school.
"It's going to be tough. I really do feel for the parents, the children, the schools," said Hagstrom, who is the chair of pediatrics at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
"We need to have kids in school. That needs to be our number-one goal for this fall."
While most agree with that notion, many will be unvaccinated.
This week, an FDA official revealed those under 12 likely won't be eligible to get a vaccine until mid-winter. And new CDC guidelines only recommend, and don't require, them to wear masks. Late Friday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Education told 69 News it's following the CDC and doesn't plan to release separate mask guidelines for the fall.
"So, masks do help," Hagstrom said when asked what recommendations he has for parents.
However, Hagstrom says masking up can be difficult for some students, especially those with emotional difficulties. That's why he thinks guidelines should be individualized.
"I think flexibility is going to be the key," Hagstrom said.
That includes being supportive to kids who can't wear masks for one reason or another, and giving frequent mask breaks to those who have difficulty keeping them on.
"I would encourage mask wearing for all, just so it feels like a community effort and you're not singling out those who are not vaccinated," Hagstrom said.