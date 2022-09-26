UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - In many ways Upper Mt. Bethel's JC Bermingham is like most 7 year olds, whether it be blowing giant bubbles or sliding down his backyard slide.

"You are kind of big for that slide dude," his dad, John, said.

He is growing out of a slide and into a drum seat, as he banged away at his dad's drum set.

But JC is rare, so rare in fact there are only 400 known kids in the world like him.

"The hardest part for me is watching him struggle and seeing the impact that has on him and his brother," said his mom, Laura.

JC has SLC6A1, a neurological condition that doesn't even have a name. It affects small children, causing seizures, severe movement and speech disorders, and intellectual disability.

There's no cure and it's a race against time, as it becomes debilitating as kids get older.

"I tried to Google the disease, and Google said no search results found. That is horrifying," said Amber Freed.

After quitting her job in finance, Freed founded advocacy group SLC6A1 Connect shortly after her son Max was diagnosed. At the time he was only the 34th known person in the world to have it.

JC is currently in a clinical trial to control one of his symptoms, seizures. Outside of the trial the drug costs $850,000 per year. Freed is working to lower that. She's raised $3 million for clinical research but needs $1 million more for a gene replacement therapy trial.

"We'll replace the faulty DNA in our children's body and it'll be the closest thing they have for a cure in their lifetime," she said via Zoom from her Dallas home.

Hopes are in his lifetime JC can learn the beat. The family will host a fundraiser and awareness event at Hardball Cider Oct. 8.

"A beautiful pond they have there. We want everyone to have a fun time and meet JC. He's a good kid," John said.

People can donate online. The money will go towards research into the disease.

The family will be on 69 News at Sunrise Saturday at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 8 to discuss the issue more and preview the festival.