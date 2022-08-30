ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As the heat hangs around for the start of the school year, some parents are raising concerns about hot schools.

A lot of Allentown schools don't have air conditioning, and while the district said it has a plan to eventually address the problem, not every school is included. At Harrison-Morton Middle School, most classes still rely on open windows and fans. Waleska Arvelo's daughter Serenity just started her first year there, and she said she had no idea how bad the heat would be.

"By the time she got home, she looked like a wet chicken. She was so sweaty, I felt so bad for her," said Arvelo.

Arvelo told us her daughter goes to class on the top floor where it's the hottest, and she's worried it's taking a toll on her health.

"She has a little skin condition where she, when she gets too hot, she breaks out really bad. So the more she gets hot, the worse she's breaking out," said Arvelo.

The district said it is taking steps to beat the heat by providing schools with fans and water for students, and recommending limited physical activity, but Arvelo said it isn't enough.

"I'm scared to even send my daughter to school. Today I sent her with her cell phone, so if she gets too hot she can even call me and I can go pick her up," said Arvelo.

And Arvelo isn't alone. In a Facebook post on the Allentown Issues, Discussions, and Information page, parents let out their frustrations, saying "God forbid a kid dies from heat stroke" and "Last year I bought my daughter a neck fan to wear."

"Where's all our tax money going? Where's all the money that was giving funding to the schools of Allentown School District?" said Arvelo.

The district says part of that money is being used to add more air conditioning. Over the summer, ASD installed air conditioning at Washington, Mosser, and Jackson elementary schools with COVID relief funds.

It also said it has plans to get air conditioning at all elementary schools by 2024, but the district said it doesn't have plans to do the same at Harrison-Morton because the district plans to demolish it at some point in the future.

Arvelo is now starting a petition on Change.org. She's hoping to get parents at Harrison-Morton and other schools without AC to sign it to put more pressure on the district to do something about the heat.