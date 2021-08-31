NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - It's the debate dividing school districts - students and staff being told they must wear a mask inside the classroom.
Hours after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf put the mandate in effect, angry parents in Northampton County are taking action.
"I just got told about an hour ago that he has to, absolutely has to wear a mask now in daycare. Almost three years old," said one parent.
A couple dozen parents and student set up shop Tuesday night under a pavilion at 26th Street Park in Northampton. Steve Lynch, a candidate for Northampton County executive, rallied them together.
"Parents reached out to me about what we should do. At that point I made a decision to help the parents," Lynch said.
Lynch made national headlines after saying he would confront pro-mask school boards.
He and others said Tuesday night that if parents want to make a change, they should be running for school board seats.
The parents say they are concerned that their freedoms are being taken away and just want the choice to choose.
"My stepson chose to be vaccinated," said one parent. "He got everything ready, he came in to said...they want us to wear a mask. He said 'I don't wanna go.'"
The senior class president for Northampton Area High School also spoke out Tuesday night. He said he was asked by countless students to do something about the mandate, so he took a poll.
So far, he says, more than 300 students in the high school cast their vote.
"Right now, as of right now 81.1% of the students believe that wearing a mask should be optional. We're not saying you shouldn't be allowed," he said.
Everyone who attended Tuesday night was in agreement - they believe masks do more harm than good for their kids.
"How can my son who is about to be three years old properly learn his speech, expressions, communications?" said one parent.
And they worry that if masks can be mandated, what will come next.
"This is just the beginning, this goes so much deeper than anyone else really thinks or understands," said one parent.