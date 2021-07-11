ALLENTOWN, Pa. - To mask or not to mask? It’s a question many schools and students are likely to encounter this year. On Sunday dozens of people rallied in Lehigh County in hopes of sending a message to area districts.
The rally took place near the intersection of Tilghman street and Cedar Crest Boulevard in Allentown.
“We are looking to let people know we want options for our children. We don’t want anything forced on our children. We don’t want anyone to be forced to wear a mask or forced to get a shot, Bethney Finch, who has kids in elementary, middle school and high school, tells 69 News
The rally comes just days after the CDC announced its relaxing COVID-19 guidance saying vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to mask up in the classroom. However, unvaccinated people are advised to wear a mask.
“If someone wants to wear a mask they definitely have the voice to do that but, I want to also have the choice and even respect to not wear a mask or to not get the vaccine, Elizabeth Sterner, who is going in to the 11th grade, says.
Allentown School District has released a statement saying it will continue to use guided from the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health as it finalizes a plan to reopen the fall and will process new information internally and release updates to students and families as appropriate
“Unfortunately, I do believe we’re getting g towards that point where vaccines are going to start becoming mandatory for kids and I don't want that. It should be about parent choice,” Allison Ruta, who has a son in elementary school and a daughter in high school, tells 69 News. “There’s too many what ifs, there’s not enough long term studies,” she says if the Covid-19 Vaccines.
In recent weeks Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed one bill that would’ve prohibit vaccine passport requirements and another bill that would’ve prevented the Secretary of Health from mandating social distancing, universal masking and stay-at-home orders.
“If your child already did get the shot, then they’re protected. That’s what we understood. So, we shouldn’t have them worrying about our children who aren’t getting g the shot or not wearing masks,” Finch says.