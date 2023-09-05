ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania public schools have five natural weather days they can use without having to make up classes. For the Allentown School District Tuesday wasn't one of them, as classes need to go to 11 a.m. to count as a full day, which they did, but just barely.

"It's hot, very hot," said a gaggle of William Allen High School students.

Classes at William Allen High and Dieruff High School, along with ASD middle schools, were dismissed at 11 a.m. Elementary schools and Building 21 were dismissed just after noon, to better coordinate buses.

It's a frustrating start to the year for Trexler sixth grader April Britz.

"I've really been looking forward to middle school and I really like how it's planned out and stuff," the Trexler Middle School student said.

Due to extreme heat the district shortened the day, which parent Troy Britz said is now a lesson in uniformity.

"She (April) doesn't understand why they have to be released here at Trexler when they have air conditioning," he said of his daughter.

School officials say they can't dismiss some schools and not all.

Five schools still don't have central air. Harrison-Morton is one but it will be torn down at the end of the school year.

Using nearly $50 million of federal funds, the district is in the midst of installing AC in every school, which they say will be done by next school year.

"How do you feel about picking them up at noon today?" I asked.

"It's very inconvenient because at work I have to leave a little early to pick them up," said mother of Union Terrace Elementary first grader Synthia Penn.

The early dismissals are inconvenient and costly for the care worker, as she won't be paid for the time off work.

"You're losing money today because of this?" I asked her.

"True," she said.

All after-school activities are canceled Tuesday. The district said it will be dismissing early the rest of the week with breakfast and lunch available to all students.