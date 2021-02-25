BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The parents of a young student are suing the Bethlehem Area School District over alleged sexual assaults that occurred on a district school bus.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, claims a kindergartener at Farmersville Elementary was repeatedly bullied and sexually assaulted by an older student on the bus for several months in 2019.
The suit claims the district knew about the student's "violent tendencies" towards the boy and other students, but still put them on the same bus with no supervision.
When the boy confided to his parents about what was happening, Bethlehem Township police got involved, the suit says. When interviewed by police in January 2020, the older student admitted to the assaults, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit says the victim suffered anxiety, PTSD, humiliation, and physical and mental pain, among other things, as a result of the assaults. The family is seeking in excess of $150,000.
69 News reached out to the district for comment, but has not heard back.