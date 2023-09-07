EASTON, Pa. – During Thursday night's meeting of Northampton County Council, more than two hours were spent on an item that was not on the agenda.

The commissioners (councilmembers are known as commissioners) heard from parents, and supporters of those parents, who claim Lehigh Valley Hospital Network's Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen diagnosed their children incorrectly.

Some parents said they were accused of abusing their children, and that their children were taken from them and experimented upon. They referred to this as "medical kidnapping."

During the meeting, LVHN announced separately in a statement that Dr. Sarah Kleinle was named medical director of the John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center "after a year-long national search." That is the position held earlier by Esernio-Jenssen, "who dedicated many years of service at the CAC."

Kleinle started earlier this month, according to LVHN. She will lead the team of physicians who perform medical evaluations of children referred to the child advocacy center in Allentown.

"The CAC serves Lehigh County's most vulnerable children and their families through a multidisciplinary community partnership that provides evaluations, treatment and a coordinated response to promote justice," the LVHN statement said.

Esernio-Jenssen "will be providing care part time in other network locations," the statement said.

In August, Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley said in a report that there is "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse in the Lehigh Valley. Some parents said they were accused of having "Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy," a rare condition when parents seek attention by claiming their children are ill.

Several speakers read statements they said were on behalf of other people. Some were from Northampton County, some from other counties.

Pinsley also spoke about his report and discussed his recommendations for getting second opinions from medical specialists, not mental-health professionals. He asked the council to direct its solicitor to write a letter to LVHN asking for an independent review of the cases.

"That was probably the toughest three hours I've ever had to sit through in my life," Council President Kerry Myers said of the emotional testimony.

Northampton County Council does not have oversight over the operations of Lehigh Valley Hospital Network.

County Executive Lamont G. McClure said the issues are very complicated, but that he empathized with the pain expressed by parents and others.

Responsible Contractor Ordinance

Also during Thursday's meeting, Northampton County Council did not amend its Responsible Contractor Ordinance, keeping a law in place that favors builders with apprenticeship programs.

Most contractors with apprenticeships are union shops. Critics of RCOs say they steer work to union builders and cut the pool of bidders on jobs. Supporters of the ordinances say they promote workforce development and quality work.

Council met in Courtroom 1 at the government center in Easton, which can accommodate a bigger crowd than its usual meeting room.