ALLENTOWN, Pa. – As families across the region continue to celebrate the holiday season, experts at Lehigh Valley Health Network are urging parents and caregivers to keep potentially life-threatening toy parts out the reach of young children.
"Both button batteries and rare earth (neodymium) magnets are small and shiny – a dangerous combination that can tempt a child to put them in their mouth," said pediatric hospitalist Dr. Richard Mazzaccaro, with Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
"While parents might not know the moment their child swallows them," Mazzaccaro said, "as soon as they notice something is wrong or these items are missing, they should go right to the emergency room."
In 2019, roughly 1,800 children under age 6 in the U.S. ingested a button battery, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, choking, difficulty or painful swallowing, nausea and vomiting.
Button batteries — small, nickel-shaped batteries found in key fobs, toys, remote controls, watches and other devices — can cause severe damage if swallowed.
In just two hours, a battery lodged in the esophagus can result in a chemical burn that can cause irreversible damage or death. Because of this and other possible complications, it's incredibly important that the battery is identified and removed as quickly as possible, LVHN officials say.
To do that, the children's emergency room at Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital has developed a button battery activation protocol, which includes a multidisciplinary team of pediatric specialists, including pediatric emergency medicine, pediatric radiology, pediatric surgery, pediatric anesthesiology, pediatric gastroenterology and pediatric ENT.
"Even if we see only 10 to 12 per year, our button battery activation team can truly improve the care of these patients because we're ready for this catastrophic event," says Dr. Marybeth Browne, chief of pediatric surgery at the children's hospital.
Rare earth magnets — widely used in toys, office supplies, jewelry and tools — can also lead to serious health issues if ingested. These magnets can also be accidentally ingested by older children using them to mimic piercings.
"The primary concern is children who swallow more than one magnet," Mazzaccaro said. "They are very strong. As the magnets are passed through the gastrointestinal system, they can attract each other through loops of intestine and erode through the lining. This causes perforations of the intestine, which can be life-threatening."
If one magnet was swallowed, the child is often sent home to be monitored and restricted from wearing clothing with magnetic accessories. If multiple magnets were swallowed, the child is usually admitted to the hospital for continuous monitoring and removal, if necessary.