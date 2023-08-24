Parents and guardians take children to doctors because they want the best for their kids. But some parents in our area say a doctor threw their lives into chaos.

The doctor in question works for Lehigh Valley Health Network.

Lehigh County's Controller says an investigation has uncovered a "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse in the Lehigh Valley.

Dozens of families claim they were wrongfully accused of physically abusing their children. Some of them lined up to tell their stories about Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen at a Lehigh County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday night.

One of those families, who wasn't at Wednesday night's meeting, sat down with us to share how they've been impacted by claims of child abuse that were later determined to be unfounded.

They say the pain and trauma is irreparable, and they want justice not only for themselves, but for other families who suffered like they did.

"It really, it was absolutely one of the worst times of my life," said parent Will Schafer.

On July 20, just two months after becoming new parents, Melissa Gaeta and Will Schafer took their daughter to a Lehigh Valley Health Network emergency room. They say she woke up with a concerning red spot on her eye.

"I knew what it was, it's a subconjunctival hemorrhage," Melissa Gaeta said. "But with a kid, with my kid you know, you don't take any chances."

What they thought would be a simple ER visit turned into something unimaginable. After an initial assessment, the couple were told they were being investigated for child abuse.

"We were shocked? We were shocked," Gaeta said.

"I'm a firefighter; she's a paramedic. We dedicate our lives to helping other people. And then for somebody who's in a similar line of work, come at you and accuse you of something that is just so unfounded," Schafer said.

They were seen by multiple LVHN employees, including general pediatrics doctor Debra Esernio-Jenssen. She's a child abuse specialist and is one of four doctors on LVHN's Child Protective Medicine team.

According to medical paperwork, Dr. Jenssen stated that a subconjunctival hemorrhage is "highly concerning for abuse."

She further stated that babies are unable to cause this condition on their own. But also included in their discharge paperwork was text saying the same thing can happen from sneezing, coughing, throwing up, straining, rubbing the eye, or a blow to the eye.

"The night before she was sneezing, coughing, straining, crying, she's two at the time, was two months old. That's what babies do," Schafer said.

For 15 days, Schafer and Gaeta were under investigation by the Lehigh County Child and Youth protective services, as is routine when a child abuse claim is made.

They lived in fear, not knowing if this allegation would mean the loss of their child.

"I was in the infantry and two one combat tours in Afghanistan but this far outweighs that," Schafer said.

The abuse allegations were ultimately dismissed.

LVHN issued a statement regarding Dr. Jenssen. It said, in part: "there is no greater responsibility than ensuring the safety and protection of children."

Also, "due to the sensitive nature of their work, physicians specializing in child protective medicine are often the unfortunate target of emotionally driven and unsubstantiated criticism."

In addition, the statement says: "LVHN clinicians do not unilaterally make the final determination whether child protective services intervention is appropriate in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect."