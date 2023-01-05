ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As millions around the globe mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, hundreds came together for a mass in the late pope's honor at the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena in Allentown.

Benedict was remembered in a special Diocesan memorial mass Thursday afternoon.

But in a break from tradition, Pope Benedict was commemorated while a living pope presides over the church.

"We unite ourselves to the Holy Father, Pope Francis, and all of the universe," Bishop Alfred Schlert said during the service.

Benedict died Saturday at 95 years old. Bishop Schlert, along with local parishioners, on Thursday remembered the pope as courageous and humble.

"He was courageous enough to resign," Schlert said.

Benedict resigned in 2013. He's the first pope to not take the position to the grave, since Gregory the XII in the 15th century.

"He gave so much to the church," parishioner Jeffrey Blacker said. "And he was humble enough over the years to recognize that when he wanted to resign, you know, that basically that was good for him."

The late pope was first a priest, then a professor, Archbishop and Cardinal.

Benedict faced criticism for his part in the Vatican's handling of widespread clergy sexual abuse. But many argue he doesn't get credit for doing more than any of his predecessors.

Bishop Schlert on Thursday remembered the late Pope Emeritus as a "loyal son of the church."

"But really what he did was aligned himself with the constant teachings of the Church, and he knew that if he was going to be criticized, he was going to be criticized because he remained faithful to those constant teachings."

"I think no matter what people think about pope, the former Pope Benedict, he was a pope," parishioner Miriam Yarnell said. "He was the leader of the church. And that's what Catholic Church is about."