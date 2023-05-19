ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The community and Catholic Church said goodbye to a local leader on Friday. Retired Bishop Edward Cullen died on May 9. He was 90 years old.

At Friday's funeral mass for Cullen, parishioners had the chance to learn more about his life, leading up to his leadership.

More than 600 people filled the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena Friday morning.

"When a leader of the church, a bishop of the church dies, the whole church really gathers to mourn his passing and to pray for him," Matthew Kirby, Director of Communications for the Diocese of Allentown, said.

"He was sharp till the very end," Father Mark Searles, with the Diocese of Allentown, said. "So, he lived a very full life, 90 full years. And it was a great gift to the church."

In his homily, current Bishop Alfred Schlert said Cullen served God and the church for more than 60 years.

According to the Diocese, Cullen was installed as the third Bishop of Allentown back in 1998, choosing the motto, "Christ, Church, Compassion." Many say that's how he led.

"Cullen, I would say was a very quiet and prayerful man who was asked to do a lot of big, big things for the church," Searles said. "And he did so very humbly."

Cullen grew up one of five kids, in Delaware County, the Diocese says. In high school, he excelled in athletics, especially track and football. He was involved in the school newspaper.

In 1968, a call from Cardinal John Krol prompted Cullen to get his masters in social work at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. That kickstarted two decades of serving the Catholic Social Services. He eventually became director.

"He was a really big, big figure in Philadelphia in a time that was a little bit tumultuous, even helping to make sure those most in need and the poor were well supported," Searles said. "And he did a lot of good work in those two decades of his time."

During Cullen's homily, Schlert said the late bishop was "spiritually unafraid," and that no one would ever know the full impact he made on all the people who sought his counsel.

A smaller crowd then met up at Resurrection Cemetery for the interment.

"Very sad, very sad," Edward Bruder said. "We lost not only a member, but a great Bishop of Allentown."

Bruder is the Color Corps Commander for Knights of Columbus Assembly 931, which he says Cullen was a member of.

"Every year, he would send our assembly a thank you note," he said. "And it was a very personable note. We would take that and read it to our membership every year at our meetings."

Cullen served the area's five-county diocese and presided over the Cathedral of St. Catherine of Siena for 11 years.

"His tenure was shorter than I thought it would have been, but when he reached retirement age, he put his letter in, and they granted his retirement," Kevin O'Donnell, who owns O'Donnell Funeral Home, said.

And though some felt his time as Bishop was short, many say his work continued, supporting his successors during retirement.

The Diocese says during retirement, Cullen devoted himself to prayer and writing; most of the five booklets he contributed were done during that time.