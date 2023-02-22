ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At St. Francis of Assisi church in Allentown, organ music wafts over the heads of the faithful.

The sanctuary is filled with those attending a noon mass for Ash Wednesday.

"It's the most important day of the year other than Easter Sunday," said parishioner Rick Riccono.

Across town at the Cathedral Church of St. Catherine of Siena in Allentown, the pews include kids from the Catholic school who have come to get their ashes.

Church officials say the turnout this Ash Wednesday is bigger post pandemic.

"I think it's beautiful that everyone came out. Ever since COVID, it's hard to find community," said parishioner Aislinn Duran. "To see the church full again is something so beautiful."

At Ash Wednesday masses, those in attendance have a cross drawn on their forehead as a reminder of mortality, and for some it's a sign of penance.

Ash Wednesday is the start of the Lenten season, a time when some people give something up to symbolize the sacrifice made by Christ.

"I love to sleep in, but I'm gonna give up sleep and go to mass early," said Duran.

Her fellow Catherine De Sienna parishioner Mary Jo is giving up Tootsie Rolls.

St. Francis parishioner Rose Magditch is giving up meat and junk food. Magditch says having support makes the sacrifice easier.

Over at Nativity Lutheran Church, Pastor Matthew Hacker is challenging people to either choose something new to give up or to get more involved in the community and give of yourself during the Lenten season.