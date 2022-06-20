CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Two people are in custody after gunfire rang out at a park in Catasauqua over the weekend.
"You know how I told you we play baseball in the morning, I had to cancel. There's a thing called fun in the sun under the pavilion. They had to cancel as well," said Eric Snyder, a program director at the park.
Monday morning activities at Catasauqua Park were canceled. Police were back on the scene investigating a shooting incident on Father's Day around 6:45 p.m.
"There were cop cars, Allentown cop cars, airport cop cars, Catty, North Catty, Northampton," Snyder continued.
Snyder has been a program director at the park for decades and tells 69 News when activities are happening, trouble seems to follow.
"It's a great playground when there are activities taking place. When it's dead, people come in from out of town," Snyder said.
A juvenile and a man were arrested after attempting to run from responding officers.
Catasauqua Police identify one of the people involved as Kian Deater, 19 of Bethlehem. Deater is in the Lehigh County Prison.
The juvenile will be processed through Lehigh County Juvenile Probation.
"My husband and I both came down because I heard there were guns that were missing, so I wanted to see if I could at least help them find them because I didn't want children finding guns and I would imagine they would be cocked and loaded and ready to go," said resident Rebecca Gillespie.
Gillespie and her son Collin visit the park often. She says this incident won't stop her from enjoying the area but has a suggestion for officials.
"Possibly having a little bit more of a police presence down here during times when we know the park is busy," she continued.
Investigators did not comment on what may have sparked the gunfire.