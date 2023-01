BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University's plan to buy a trio of churches is on pause, thanks to the Bethlehem Parking Authority.

The Parking Authority is planning to take over one of the church's parking lots.

The move forced members of the three churches to postpone a vote on whether to accept Lehigh University's $3.7-million offer.

The parking authority says it's been trying to buy the parking lot of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church since 2021.