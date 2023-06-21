L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – For the second straight night on Wednesday, the Lower Nazareth Township Board of Supervisors held a conditional use hearing for a warehouse proposed by Jaindl Land Co. affiliate Northampton Farms LLC.

This proposal calls for the construction of a 450,000 square-foot warehouse at 523 Nazareth Pike (Route 191), a site located in the township’s light-industrial zoning district.

Along with Northampton Farms’ other proposal for a 72,850 square-foot warehouse at 4215 Lonat Drive, more than 520,000 square feet of total warehouse space could be constructed around the Route 191-Gradwhol Switch Road intersection.

Wednesday’s hearing was a continuation of the proposal’s initial hearing on May 11. Attorney Marc Kaplin began the hearing by resuming his testimony of his first witness, project engineer John McRoberts, from the May 11 hearing.

In his testimony – which also included cross-examination by attorney Kevin Kelleher – McRoberts addressed the proposed berms, entrances and other main features of the warehouse site. The proposed 5-foot berms and queuing space for vehicles exiting from the property to Route 191 were designed to minimize impact on the surrounding homes, McRoberts said.

But the proposal’s parking plan, potential traffic generation, and the difficulty of finding an adequate tenant for the facility raised the eyebrows of several board members.

Township solicitor Gary Asteak questioned McRoberts about the details of the site’s parking proposal.

Asteak noted there would be enough space for all 220 planned employees to park on the site, despite the developer implying that employees would work across several shifts and not simultaneously. McRoberts said that the specifics depended on an upcoming tenant screening process, to which an unsatisfied Asteak replied.

“Your response is a ‘trust me, there won’t be any more [employees]?’” Asteak asked.

Supervisor Robert Hoyer asked how Route 191 would be able to accommodate increased traffic generated by the potential development of the Lonat Drive warehouse, this site, and an adjacent open area to the north of this site that could also be developed. McRoberts suggested the installation of a traffic light or flashing yellow lights to guide the increased traffic, which he noted would require PennDOT approval before construction.

Later in the hearing, Kaplin called his second witness, geotechnical engineer Michael Derr, to testify about the site’s geology and “karst features.” Derr noted that the site’s proposed spray irrigation system would have a minimal effect on water infiltration, since installing and maintaining it would not require the removal of any overlying soils.

Questioning the witness, Hoyer referred to Derr’s May 11 testimony to express concern about the presence of 19 “semi-closed depressions” on the site. Derr responded that such depressions were “very common” on land featuring carbonate geology such as Lower Nazareth Township.

Kaplin elected to hold off on calling his next witness until to allow time for cross-examination at a future hearing, prompting Asteak to adjourn the meeting around 9:20 p.m.

The Nazareth Pike warehouse hearing will continue Thursday, July 13, while the Lonat Drive warehouse hearing will continue Tuesday, August 1.