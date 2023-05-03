ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It was a big sigh of relief among some Allentown residents after Allentown City Council unanimously approved changes to its parking ordinance Wednesday night.
The amendment will make three changes:
Increase the distance a car can be parked from a curb from 6 inches to 9 inches.
Allow council, through a resolution, to provide an exemption to parking in front of a private driveway or alongside any street or highway excavation or obstruction or opposite the same, under certain conditions.
Allow impounded vehicles to be released if the owner is in compliance with a payment plan.
Prior to the vote, council voted 5-2 to make an amendment that removed a provision that would have allowed residents to park in alleys or streets that are less than 20 feet wide, providing a 12-foot passageway for vehicles.
Councilwomen Natalie Santos and Ce-Ce Gerlach voted against removing that portion of the proposed ordinance.
Gerlach said she would like to see the matter done on a case-by-case basis.
That provision proved to be controversial during a public hearing last week when the fire chief stated allowing parking on streets less than 20 feet wide would create a safety hazard for emergency vehicles.
Tilghman Street resident Betty Cauler disagreed with the amendment to eliminate parking in alleys, saying when her vehicle is parked in her alley, the majority of it is on her own property.
"We are parking on our own property," Cauler said. "How is that impeding anybody?"
Another resident suggested that the city notify all residents of the city to let them know that if they are currently parking in alleys or on streets less than 20 feet wide, they will now receive parking tickets.
Councilman Santo Napoli said the parking authority enforcement agents have been instructed to use discretion when issuing parking tickets in alleys.
Allentown Parking Authority changes
In addition to the changes in the bill, Napoli — who also sits on the Allentown Parking Authority board — said the authority has also made internal changes which include:
Granting a one-month grace period for expired inspections.
If a ticket is written for an expired inspection after the 30-day grace period, the vehicle owner will have a 15-day grace period to allow the car to get inspected.
If a registration violation is made, the vehicle owner will have 10 days to register with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and provide proof to the parking authority, at which time the ticket will be rescinded.
Vehicles double-parked for deliveries will have 90 seconds to move the vehicle, and parking enforcement officers have been provided with horns to give the driver notice.
Active parking patrols will be limited to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays. At all other times, enforcement will be done by dispatch triggered by a complaint.
Free parking will be extended to citizens attending City Council meetings. The free parking will only be available in the government deck, and will require citizens to obtain a sticker from the city clerk to attach to their parking tickets.
"These are some common-sense items that we thought were really important to ease the burden for residents," Napoli said. "We've made 'discretion' the word of the month at the parking authority board meetings."