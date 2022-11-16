EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College vs. Lehigh University football game this Saturday will prompt road closures in Easton.

The parking restrictions will be in place near Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium from 7 a.m. until the end of the game around 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.

Vehicles displaying an authentic 2022 Lafayette vs. Lehigh parking pass or a handicapped placard are the only vehicles that will be allowed to park on the streets on game day, police said.

The streets will be closed to all traffic. Barricades will be placed at Hamilton and High, Hamilton and Pierce and Detrich Road, and Bushkill Drive, police said.

The following restrictions will be in place:

No parking on Detrich Road from Bushkill Drive to Pierce Street No parking on Pierce Street from Detrich Road to Hamilton Street(this road will be used for game day permitted parking only when an authentic 2022 Lafayette vs. Lehigh parking pass specific to that road is appropriately displayed) There is no parking on Hamilton Street from Pierce to High Street(this road will be for handicapped parking only when a valid handicap placard is displayed correctly)

The Markle parking deck, accessed from High Street, will be restricted to those with an authentic 2022 Lafayette vs. Lehigh parking pass. Parking on the Sullivan parking deck, accessed from Bushkill Drive/Sullivan road, is first-come, first-served.