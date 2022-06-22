Parkland School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland school board has approved a 2022-23 budget with a tax increase.

Homeowners in the Parkland School District will see taxes go up by 1.2%.

The board approved the $216 million plan during Tuesday's regular meeting, according to a news release from the district.

The budget has a 7.5% increase in spending from 2021-22. The board is using about $5 million of the district's fund balance to help close the gap and keep the tax increase minimal, the district said.

The plan includes improvement projects like ongoing renovations at Schnecksville Elementary, an addition to Kratzer Elementary, improving the bus loop at Fogelsville Elementary and planning construction of a new operations center.

Allentown principal to head Parkland's Fogelsville Elementary

Also during Tuesday evening's meeting, the board of directors appointed Lisa Lesko as principal of Fogelsville Elementary School, the district said.

