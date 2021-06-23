ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Director of Business Administration John Vignone presented his final budget Tuesday for Parkland School District, with no tax increase for the second straight year.
The 2021-22 spending plan totals $201 million, with the millage remaining at 15.71.
The board approved the budget unanimously.
Vignone, who is retiring in September after 15 years in the district and 44 total, said the district's financial prospects remain strong, though state-mandated payments to charter schools are unpredictable.
He said the district benefited from federal pandemic-relief funds and a strong tax base. Vignone also said he worked with Assistant Superintendent Rodney Troutman to allocate federal funds to programs that will help students catch up after the pandemic year.
Parkland will tap $4.5 million from its reserve fund.
Having that reserve available shows good financial management on behalf of the board, Vignone said. He and board member David Kennedy said in unison that the fund balance is available "for tough times," such as the COVID-19 pandemic year.
Vignone's final budget also reflects a decrease in debt-service payments, which he attributed again to good planning.
Tuesday's meeting marked the last for Superintendent Richard Sniscak, who is retiring this month after 26 years with Parkland and 37 years in education.