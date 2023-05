The Parkland School District is considering a new school as a solution to its overcrowding problem.

LehighValleyNews.com reports the district is looking into building a new middle school, along with additions to the high school.

Another option would be to build a new school just for eighth- and ninth-graders.

The options were reportedly discussed during a town hall meeting in South Whitehall Township.

Another town hall is set for next Thursday night.