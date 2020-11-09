Parkland High School will be closed until next Monday after four COVID-19 cases were reported.
Parkland School District said Monday the Department of Health recommended the district close the high school for the remainder of the week to perform appropriate contact tracing, communicate appropriately any required quarantine recommendations and to continue to clean and disinfect buildings.
All students will continue their education via remote learning during the school closure, the district said. Staff will also work remotely during the school closure. Parkland High School will be reopened for hybrid instruction on Monday, November 16.
Emmaus High School will also close. It plans to bring students back next Tuesday.