ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, the Parkland School District Board of Directors approved changes to its policy regarding school security personnel.
One of the changes involves the district's school safety and security coordinator responsibilities, which now include serving on the district's threat assessment teams and participating in required training and the threat assessment process.
In addition, the board is directing the safety and security coordinator to include additional information in their annual report. The information should include threat assessment team details, such as the number and composition of the district's threat assessment team, and the total number of threats assessed in the past year. The changes also deleted provisions involving school security guards.
Earlier in September, Parkland Superintendent Mark Madson said police closed an investigation of a possible threat made to the district which prompted an increased police presence. It was determined that the threatening social media post was actually in reference to a Parkland High School in North Carolina.
The approval Tuesday night was on the bill's second and final reading.
In other business, the board approved the district's personnel report and OK'd the advancement of a salary schedule for individuals who have completed additional studies.
Finally, the district held a welcome session for new staff members from last year and this school year. The district has welcomed roughly 85 people as employees over in the last two school years.