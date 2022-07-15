Have you ever driven by a beautiful home with a beautiful garden and thought, wow, I'd love to see that up close?
Well, now you can, through the Parkland Garden Club's Annual Garden Tour.
"It's fun and you get to meet such interesting people," said Barbara Campbell, Garden Tour Chairman for the Parkland Garden Club.
Campbell has been with the Parkland Garden Club since she was in her 20s and has seen the garden tour event grow larger than life over its 23 years.
"We've seen them from north to south," Campbell said. "We're always looking for gardens year round."
Nine homes are on the tour's map this year, each with a deeper history than the next.
We got to stop by one of the homes on the list, owned by the Stringer family.
it was built back in 1929 by the Morning Call and was home to two historic oak trees that were transported from Muhlenberg College to avoid being chopped down.
One remains standing to this day, at about 110 years old.
"I thought that was so interesting," Campbell said.
Campbell said adding this historic home to the tour was a no brainer.
And the best part about the tour is the money spent on tickets goes towards scholarships, all for a deserving senior who's in the Parkland Garden Club and plans to study horticulture in the future.
"It can be landscape design, golf course maintenance. Something connected," Campbell said.
The Garden Tour will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
Tickets are $20 pre-sale. $25 at the door.
For more information, people can go to the Parkland Garden Club website.