WASHINGTON, D.C. - A Parkland High School graduate took center stage at Thursday's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Laura Wolk is the first blind person to serve as a law clerk on the Supreme Court. Wolk testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee in favor of confirming Barrett, who mentored her.

The 2005 Parkland and 2016 Notre Dame law school graduate clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas.

"She has remained a constant source of strength, encouragement and solace as I've pursued professional and personal opportunities," Wolk said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote next week to recommend the approval of Barrett's nomination.

