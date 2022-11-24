S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Parkland High School Marching Band was given the opportunity of a lifetime this Thanksgiving. They were given the chance to perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"It was such an amazing opportunity," said band member Cali Hurst.

"It was pretty amazing to do," said band member Aidan Donohoe.

They showed up out front of the high school at the crack of dawn, an early morning that was well worth getting up for.

"Honestly I was really excited going into it," band member Paul Parkinson said.

They loaded up school buses and headed for the City of Brotherly Love, all to play their hearts out while they marched through the city's downtown.

Parents of the band members couldn't help but get excited too, seeing their child's hard work pay off.

"It was quite awesome," said Ed Harris, father of one of the band members.

"The crowd was electric. They seemed to really love the Parkland band," said parent Summer Fastenberg.

"It is great to see these kids show off their accomplishments," said parent Bambi Schultz.

As for what the rest of the day had in store for the band members:

"I think I'm going to go home and take a nice nap. That's a good idea," said Cassandra Lee.

We asked the band director if they'll take part in this parade in the future. He says that's a no brainer.