ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors on Tuesday approved the appointment of Leslie Frisbie as director of business administration, poaching another leader from a neighboring district.
Frisbie worked at the Northwestern Lehigh School District for 13 years, and she was a senior accountant at Beard Miller Co. before that. She will start at Parkland on Aug. 16 and succeed John Vignone, who is retiring. Vignone worked for 44 years in education, the last 15 at Parkland.
"I know I have big shoes to fill with Mr. Vignone leaving," Frisbie said at the board meeting Tuesday.
She is a Penn State graduate with master's degrees from Wilkes and DeSales universities. Frisbie lives in the Parkland district and has two children.
The board approved her appointment by a voice vote, with Patrick Foose noting, "I believe the salary to be a little high."
Frisbie will be paid $160,000 annually through June 2026.
Frisbie is the second district executive appointed this year. In March, the board hired Mark Madson from the Nazareth Area School District to succeed Superintendent Richard Sniscak, who is retiring this month. The board's June 22 meeting will be Sniscak's last as head of the district.
Federal relief funds
During a workshop before the board's regular meeting, Assistant Superintendent Rodney Troutman went over plans for using $11.2 million in federal pandemic-relief money. Some will go to helping students catch up on learning lost during the last school year. Other uses include heating and ventilation upgrades at schools, which would otherwise be in the district's capital budget.
Some jobs being added with the federal money will end when the funds are gone.
"When the grant goes, they go as well," Troutman said of certain positions.
Board President David Hein commended Troutman's work on the plan.
Parkland is due to receive $4.8 million for the 2021-22 school year from the American Rescue Plan, and $6.4 million in 2022-23.
District mask-wearing
The board met at the district's Springhouse Road offices for the first time since February 2020. The district still requires masks at its headquarters, though the rule was not enforced Tuesday.
When asked whether masks will be required in schools in September, Sniscak said state guidelines will determine policy. He noted that Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's mask order is due to expire June 28.
DECA winners
The board recognized Amanda Hajdar and Wajahat Siddique, state winners of the DECA competition. The two Parkland district students attend Lehigh Career & Technical Institute. Hajdar was recognized for her work on marketing, and Siddique's work focused on material handling.