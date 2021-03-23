SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors appointed Michelle Minotti as the next assistant superintendent of schools Tuesday night.
Minotti, who was nominated for the post by Superintendent Richard Sniscak, will begin her five-year term July 1. She currently serves as principal at Springhouse Middle School and will replace Tracy Smith, who will retire at the end of this academic year.
"She has fostered a more just and caring world," President David Hein said of Minotti. "She is caring, fair, firm and ethical,and never waivers from what is right."
According to a press release issued by the district, Minotti will "assist the superintendent, school board and administrative staff to establish and carry out district goals and initiatives, ensure the oversight of district policies and procedures, supervise and support district staff, evaluate resources and formulate long-range plans." She will also "support district technology integration and participate in curriculum development activities."
Projected enrollment and staffing needs
In other news, directors heard a report from Assistant Superintendent Rodney Troutman about current and projected enrollment and how it correlates to future staffing requests.
As of March 15, a total of 62% or 5,939 students were receiving face-to-face instruction, while 38% or 3,623 students were learning entirely online. A further breakdown of the statistics shows 70% of elementary students and 68% of middle school students are learning in person. Less than half of high school students — 48% — are receiving in-person instruction.
"The high school was probably our biggest change areas from the beginning of the year," Troutman told directors.
Based on February survey data focusing on projected 2021-22 enrollments, all the face-to-face learning model percentages increase. Overall, 86% or 8,160 students plan to partake in face-to-face learning next school year. The highest populations participating in on-site instruction will be 91% of students in kindergarten through grade 5, and 77% of high school students.
Troutman said a second survey will be issued at the end of April. The district will make schedules by July 1.
He also requested the board's permission to hire additional staff for next year. This includes a third psychologist at the high school, 12 one-year online teachers, three full-time teachers at the elementary school, a middle school nurse at Springhouse, and a Spanish teacher at the high school.