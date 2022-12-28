ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland Ice Hockey Club took to the ice in Allentown to honor one of its own, a former player who died in a car accident last year. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun has more on the tournament that was all about "Gus."

Parkland hockey players walked onto the ice at the PPL Center wearing the number 77 in remembrance of a fallen teammate.

“Whatever he could possibly do for others he was always doing that, and when it came to playing this game, he was just an absolute bear on the ice,” said Parkland Ice Hockey President Robert Bilger.

August Schwartz, who was simply known as “Gus” to his teammates, was tragically killed in a car accident a year ago. Family and friends spoke with me about keeping his memory alive with tournaments and fundraisers and a year later that's exactly what they are doing.

“When this happened a year ago we stepped in, we wanted to have a place for them to grieve, so we wanted to be there from the beginning and coming here today and trying to continue that legacy is what today is all about,” said PPL Senior Director of Ticket Sales Trevor Herrick.

The Parkland hockey community recently has faced a lot of adversity, including the closure of the Rink at Lehigh Valley, limiting the places available for the club to use, but with the help of the PPL Center the doors opened, welcoming Gus's family members and friends.

“It's definitely something we want to do every year, and with the proceeds from this event we have a Gus Schwartz Memorial College Scholarship that we will give out at our banquet every year,” said Bilger.

The hockey club held moments of silence throughout the games and a ceremonial puck drop to honor the player and former coach who had such an impact on the game.