ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Parkland School District is addressing a possible threat made Monday night.
Superintendent Mark Madson sent an email to Parkland families saying the district became aware of a possible threat at roughly 8 p.m. Monday.
He stated that local police departments are investigating the threat, and the district will have a more visible police presence at all Parkland schools on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to "provide peace of mind and a sense of security to the students and staff."
Madson's email went on to say all threats and situations like this are "taken very seriously," and the safety of and concern for students and staff are the district's top priorities.