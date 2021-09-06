Parkland School District

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Parkland School District is addressing a possible threat made Monday night. 

Superintendent Mark Madson sent an email to Parkland families saying the district became aware of a possible threat at roughly 8 p.m. Monday. 

He stated that local police departments are investigating the threat, and the district will have a more visible police presence at all Parkland schools on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to "provide peace of mind and a sense of security to the students and staff."

Madson's email went on to say all threats and situations like this are "taken very seriously," and the safety of and concern for students and staff are the district's top priorities.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.