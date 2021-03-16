SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District named Mark Madson as its next superintendent Tuesday night, hiring him away from the Nazareth schools.
Madson, an assistant superintendent with the Nazareth Area district, will start July 1. He succeeds Richard Sniscak, who will retire from Parkland in June after 37 years in education. Sniscak announced his plans in October.
"There are many factors that attracted me to this school district," Madson said during Parkland school board's virtual meeting. "Above everything else, it's the family atmosphere."
Madson has worked in education since 1998 and has been with the Nazareth schools for 20 years. He has taught and coached football, and served as assistant superintendent since 2017. He has degrees from Shippensburg and Wilkes universities, and a doctorate from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
"Dr. Madson impressed us with his interpersonal skills, his leadership philosophy and his passions for students and educators," board President David Hein said.
His appointment was not unanimous. Board member David Kennedy objected to the annual compensation of $178,000.
"The contract we're presenting to this individual tonight is just out of line for somebody new coming into our district," Kennedy said. He also objected to Madson's benefits package.
"I think Mark is going to do an outstanding job but I can't approve this contract," Kennedy said.
Board member Robert Cohen disagreed, saying "Dr. Madson is moving into a position that our community has extremely high expectations for."
The board voted 7-2 for Madson. Hein, Cohen, Carol Facchiano, Patrick Foose, Linda Perlman-McKenna, Lisa Roth and Marisa Ziegler voted in favor, with Kennedy and Marie Maritch opposed.
First look at 2021-22 district budget
The board also saw an early version of the 2021-22 Parkland budget. John Vignone, director of business services, said the current plan is for the spending of $198.1 million, up $5.7 million or 2.96%, from the current year. That would leave the district with a $4.6 million deficit based on revenue projections, but Vignone said Parkland is in good shape.
"I am happy with the financial landscape that we have right now," he said. "We believe it's positive, we believe it's stable."
Vignone said the cost of debt service is the one item projected to decline in the next school year.
Salaries and benefits total $149 million, or about three-quarters of the budget. Vignone said the expense of special education will go up, and he termed as "scary" the potential costs for students who have transferred to cyber charter schools.
"We're not sure if we're going to get any of those children back," Vignone said.
More in-person days for K-5
The board also approved the administration's plan to hold in-person classes four days per week for students in kindergarten through grade 5, starting April 12. That plan was announced earlier.
The board's next meeting will be March 23 at 7 p.m.