ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting at the high school auditorium, the Parkland School District Board of Directors unanimously approved a health and safety plan which requires universal masking.
District officials said "high community spread" of COVID-19 was why the move was made. Superintendent Mark Madsen said the decision "was based on data" and advice received from numerous experts.
"As of Aug. 12, 14.4% of cases were in children, and for the week ending Aug. 12, 18% of reported cases were among children," he noted.
The district also cited that local pediatricians have reported "a noticeable increase of cases in children."
Throughout the U.S., districts are experiencing increases in school closures just after opening, due to outbreaks within their buildings, the district administration said.
Finally, local health networks, Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke's University Health Network, continued to promote the need for utilizing face coverings to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Madsen said the plan also provided the district with flexibility and "was not open ended," meaning that if evidence supported it, the mask mandate could be dropped.
The plan was developed by a district-created health and safety pandemic team using recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and St. Luke's.
"This plan relies on data," said school board Director Marisa Ziegler prior to the vote.
Individuals who addressed the board were mostly supportive of the measure, although opposition was also voiced.
Those supporting the mask mandate said it is based on data and would help keep children safe.
"It is an evidence- and science-based plan," said parent Joe Lucadamo. "This plans gives us a way out long term."
There were other parents, however, who did not share this view. One parent told the board "data" could be manipulated to fit any narrative. In short, the district's metrics "didn't mean anything."
"You took away my choice," Brittany Zimmerman told the board prior to the vote requiring masks. "…You are teaching our children to live in fear."