ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of School Directors approved an agreement with the Parkland Education Association during its Tuesday night meeting.
The agreement, which was not listed on the evening's agenda, covers a three-year period from Sept. 1, 2022 through Aug. 31, 2025. No details about the agreement were discussed Tuesday night.
However, a press release indicated the contract includes a 2.9% annual salary increase. Stipend salaries for athletic coaches, department chairs and student activity advisors will increase at the same interval as the salaries each year.
Employees under the agreement will continue to have a choice between two medical insurance Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) programs. Employees will have increased employee contributions of $540 per employee for single coverage and $1,080 per employee for multiple party coverage during the term of the contract.
"I'm pleased to report on this agreement," said Director Robert Bold. "The board and the teachers are getting together and coming up with a good contract."
"We are so thrilled to enter into this early bird agreement with our staff," said Director Lisa Roth. "We appreciate that our staff continues to recognize that increases to health care contributions are necessary for the district to handle the rising costs of medical insurance. We thank the PEA for being a partner to manage taxpayer funds responsibly."
The PEA represents approximately 680 members, including teachers, nurses, guidance counselors and other professional staff.
Superintendent Mark J. Madson stated, "Both parties collaborated well to create a fair contract that is fiscally responsible and rewards our employees for their skills and dedication to the important and varied roles they play within Parkland."
Public participation in board meetings
In other news, the board approved revisions to its policy governing public participation in board meetings.
The revisions include that when an item is added to the agenda after the public comment session has ended, the board must offer a further public comment session. However, the additional public comment opportunity is limited to the added item.
Another change involves directors providing residents and taxpayers of the school district the chance to comment on matters which are, or may be, before the board, prior to official action by the board. The "are or may be" was a policy addition.
Comprehensive plan
Directors also approved the submission of the Parkland District Comprehensive Plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The three-year plan covers Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2025.