ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This is a big weekend for an organization in our area.

The Parkland Garden Club is set to take its 24th annual tour of private gardens Saturday.

The tour is rain or shine from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.

For a fee, you can check out the beautiful gardens of eight homes in Allentown, Orefield, and other spots in Lehigh County.

The money raised goes towards, among other things, a scholarship, and Arbor Day seedlings for students in the Parkland School District.

Once upon a time the tour was an indoor activity, but times have changed.

"We always used to do a house tour. Then when society kind of changed, people weren't so interested in opening their homes to the public. We thought, maybe they'd be receptive to opening their gardens to the public," said Garden Tour Chairperson Barbara Campbell.

In addition to the garden tours there is a silent auction and other activities Saturday.