S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors formally accepted Director Jarrett Coleman's resignation Tuesday night.
Coleman was elected in November to represent Pennsylvania's 16th Senate District. After considering holding both positions, he opted to resign as director Dec. 15.
No announcement concerning Coleman's replacement was made Tuesday night. One director found this disappointing.
"We've had multiple people come up to the podium tonight asking how this process is going to be done, and we've been completely silent on it," Director Patrick Foose said.
"It has not yet been decided on what the process is going to be," Director Lisa Roth said in response to Foose.
Contracts and purchases
In other news, directors awarded various contracts. The biggest deal is with the McClure Company for the replacement of Parkway Manor Elementary School's HVAC systems. The contract includes associated engineering, construction and project management costs. The total cost is nearly $3.4 million.
Another move involved the purchase of nine, 72-passenger buses from Rohrer Bus Sales. The total contract is based on a $131,603 unit price and a $10,800 trade-in value for nine buses. The total deal is worth $1.173 million. In another pact with Rohrer, Parkland School District will purchase a 36-passenger bus for $113,868.
Personnel changes
In personnel moves, the board hired Vincent Arezzi as boys lacrosse head coach and accepted his resignation as girls lacrosse assistant coach.
Directors also accepted the resignations of three teachers — Donna Wendling, Gina Brokensire and Amy Rabenold — who have served in education respectively for 34, 30.5 and 27 years.