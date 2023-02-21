S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Tuesday night's meeting of the Parkland School Board featured several budget updates to major projects that are underway in the district.
New operations center
Silvia Hoffman, partner at MKSD Architects, updated the board about the district's new operations center. She said that construction documents are due March 12, and bidding and permitting will be conducted in March and April.
The notice to proceed is expected Aug. 12, and the building should be substantially completed by mid-September 2024. At this point, Hoffman said, the only significant change is the addition of 57 spaces to the upper parking level.
Rob Avitabile, senior project manager for Alvin H. Butz Inc., presented the current cost estimates. The total project cost is anticipated to be $19,986,263, of which $16,301,006 is for construction and $3,685,257 will be soft costs, like design expenses, construction management fees, permits, bond finance fees and other items.
Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit
A presentation of the 2023-24 Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21 budget was delivered by Kimberly Talipan, assistant to the executive director. She noted that the general operating budget is comprised of curriculum and instruction/educational technologies and building and maintenance costs.
The total general operating budget, Talipan said, is $3,499,871 — an increase of $123,301. There is no increase in Parkland's contribution of $819,040, which is the largest of the 14 school districts in the intermediate unit.
Lehigh-Carbon Community College
The 2023-24 Lehigh-Carbon Community College budget was presented by Ann Bieber, president. In the fall of 2022, Parkland had 759 students enrolled, of which 293 were full-time and 466 were part-time.
Revenues and reserves for 2023-24 were budgeted at $59,889,555 — an increase of $1,223,766, or 2.1% above this year, Bieber noted. The Parkland School District contribution will be $1,266,532. The estimated annual tuition, fees and books is $7,190.
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute
The final budget presentation was for the 2023-24 school year for the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute. It was delivered by Lisa Greenawalt, executive director.
The general operating fund expense budget is $30,704,013. The proposed academic center fund budget is $2,330,789.
Greenawalt explained the 2023-24 proposed budget priorities include maintaining program quality, increasing student academic and technical skills achievement, increased attainment of industry credentials and end-of-program tests.
2023-24 school calendar
The 2023-24 Parkland School District calendar was approved Tuesday night. Students' first day of school will be Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, and the last day will be Friday, June 7, 2024. Winter break will begin Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, and end Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Sober-living facility appeal
An engagement letter with Shay, Santee, Kelhart & Deschler LLC in Bethlehem was approved for legal services to represent the school district as a party in a zoning appeal filed with the South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board for a property at 3599 Broadway in South Whitehall Township, where Moyer Construction LLC has proposed a sober-living facility.
Capital improvement plan
The board approved and authorized a proposal between Alloy5 LLC and Parkland School District, at a cost of $85,555, plus reimbursable expenses, for professional services to provide a capital improvement plan. It will include assessing all school district facilities for capital improvement needs; assessing the athletic, arts and food services departments; and developing a football stadium master plan.
Marijuana, nicotine cessation
The board approved and authorized a staffing agreement from Caron Treatment Centers to provide grant-funded psychoeducational groups for marijuana and nicotine cessation via the Parkland High School Student Assistance Program, when needed.
Other actions
Construction change orders were approved by the board in the amount of $23,618.61 and $56,897.41 to Eshbach Brothers LP for the demolition and construction of a new portico monument at Schnecksville Elementary School.
Nicole Cummings, new assistant director of business administration, was elected as treasurer for a period beginning Feb. 21 through June 30, to fulfill the vacancy created by the resignation of Angel Green.
By a 7-2 vote, Director Lisa A. Roth was elected to the Board of Directors of the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21 for a term beginning on July 1, 2023, and ending on June 30, 2026.
Roth initially was nominated and appointed to the CLIU #21 board of directors as a result of a vacancy when Marie Maritch, a former Parkland school board member, resigned effective March 25, 2021. On June 20, 2022, Roth was elected to the the board to fulfill Maritch's unexpired term from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.