S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors appointed Robert Bold as its newest member at a special meeting held Tuesday night at the administration building.
Bold replaces Jarrett Coleman, who resigned last month after being elected in the November to serve as state senator for the 16th District. The district said Bold will not run for reelection in November when six board seats will be on the ballot. He was sworn in at Tuesday night's meeting after the vote.
Bold is no stranger to Parkland or public education. In 1999, he was first elected to the board and served for 20 years after retiring from a 30-year teaching career in the Allentown School District.
Bold went on to serve five times as the board's president and three times as vice president, in addition to serving on various committees. In April 2021, Bold came out of retirement and was appointed to the school board again when Director Marie Maritch departed.
In a release, board President Carol Facchiano said Bold's appointment would be apolitical. She added directors "stand to benefit from Bold's knowledge as a result of his long and dedicated history."
Director Patrick Foose voted against Bold's appointment, questioning the transparency of the process and the board's motives to appoint Bold, a Democrat, to replace Coleman, a Republican.
"Rather than have an appointment process, we should have had an interview process," Foose said, "so we could have asked questions and find the best candidate possible."
"… Bob Bold, for all intents and purposes, might be the best candidate," Foose added, "but how do we know if we don't interview everybody?"
However, other board members did not question the process, but questioned Foose's motives.
"Once again, I find myself having to comment on one school board member choosing to write letters to local outlets to create distractions rather than using his time to focus on the needs of the district as he was elected to do," Director Annette Wilcox said.