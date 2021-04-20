SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors chose former member Robert Bold on Tuesday to fill the vacancy created by Marie Maritch's resignation as a director.
Bold served on the board for 20 years, retiring in 2019. He is now back to serve through the first Monday of December of this year. Bold taught in the Allentown School District for 30 years, for a total of 50 years experience in education.
Parkland Superintendent Richard Sniscak said Bold was the ideal choice for the vacancy because he knows the district and he is not on the ballot.
"We thought it was very important for the board to remain apolitical" by not appointing a candidate in this year's elections to the vacancy, Sniscak said.
Maritch resigned last month. Bold was sworn in at Tuesday's meeting immediately after being voted back onto the board.
When Bold retired in 2019, he told the board, "don't stop thinking about tomorrow," quoting the Fleetwood Mac song, "Don't Stop." A year and a half later, he is back for a little more than seven months.
Business administrator retirement
While the board has filled the director vacancy, the district will need a new business administrator. John Vignone will retire in September after 44 years in education, 15 of them at Parkland.
"He was always there for any kind of question," board member Lisa Roth noted. She said working with Vignone was "the best financial tutoring I could have had."
Vignone made financial issues interesting, board members said. Patrick Foose credited him with making the budget process "thoroughly entertaining."
"John is also a teacher," Sniscak said of Vignone. "It's evident in the way he does present and pass on knowledge of the budget."
Other news
The board also approved the purchase of 185 Lenovo laptop computers from CDW Corp. for $200,020. Federal pandemic relief funds will cover the cost.
Board President David Hein commended Sniscak for receiving the Instructional Leadership Award from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. Sniscak is retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year, after 37 years in education.
The next board meeting will be Tuesday, May 18.