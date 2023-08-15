S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – At its monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Parkland School District Board of Directors presented to the public its final "feasibility plan" of potential new building projects.
According to Superintendent Mark Madson, the recent overcrowding at Parkland High School has prompted officials to consider tens of millions of dollars' worth of renovations and/or new construction in the district. Demographic trends show that the high school, Orefield Middle School and Springhouse Middle School will reach capacity by the end of the 2020s, Madson and other district officials said.
Directors revealed on Tuesday that the ultimate solution to overcrowding will involve one of two "pathway" plans, known as Pathway A and Pathway B.
Pathway A
Pathway A calls for maintaining the district's status quo of one high school and two middle schools without proposing the construction of any new school buildings. This plan instead proposes major renovations and additions to Parkland High School and Orefield Middle School, at a cost between $37 million and $44 million for the high school and $123 million and $139 million for the middle school — a total cost between $160 million and $183 million for Pathway A.
According to Andrew Blayton of RLPS Architects — with whom the district has worked on the feasibility plan — the proposed Orefield renovations would add about 66,000 square feet to make the building similar in size to the larger Springhouse Middle School.
Pathway B
Pathway B calls for the construction of a new middle school at an unspecified site, with a smaller Orefield renovation than proposed by Pathway A. Estimates for the new middle school range between $137 million and $160 million, while this Orefield renovation is expected to cost between $79 million and $90 million — a total cost between $216 million and $250 million for Pathway B.
In addition to the higher cost, Madson said that pursuing Pathway B would take the district longer because it would have to acquire the land on which to build the new middle school.
Off the table
Directors said that a previous proposal to build a second Parkland high school was off the table.
One of the district's assistant superintendents, Michelle Minotti, said building another high school would be very costly for the district — potentially $328 million or more — and it would be inconsistent with the "One Parkland" mission to unite high school students and their community.
Next steps
Though the board took no action on the feasibility plan Tuesday, district documents show that a final vote is planned for September or October.
No directors expressed strong feelings for or against either proposal during discussions, though Madson said both plans provided flexibility for the district during the construction process and beyond.
"Both of these pathways allow us to build into more future needs as we move forward," Madson said.
The Parkland School District Board of Directors will convene for its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.