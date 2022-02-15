ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors approved revisions to the 2021-22 COVID-19 health and safety plan Tuesday night.
The action is the third such policy revision since the plan's inception. Many of the changes center around contact tracing. For example, the district's nursing department may assist the Pennsylvania Department of Health in times of high community transmission.
Another change involved household close contacts that are unvaccinated and/or not up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have been identified as having close contact with a case impacting school will be identified and sent home.
Another policy addition centers on when a student or employee who becomes ill or demonstrates a history of exposure can return to the district. Previously, the policy indicated individuals must be fever free for 24 hours prior to a PSD return without fever-reducing medication. The approved addition requires the person's symptoms must have improved.
Still another addition involves those students or staff members who have received a COVID-19 diagnosis with mild symptoms but have not been hospitalized. In this case, Parkland may follow the latest state Department of Health recommendations for the child or person's return.
The revisions do not alter the district's previous "indoor face covering decision matrix." The matrix includes metrics governing whether mask-wearing in the district will be mandatory or optional.
Finally, during a public comment session, several people addressed the district's recent decision to end mandatory mask-wearing. The majority of speakers endorsed optional mask-wearing.
Other news
During Tuesday's meeting, the board received a mid-year review of 2021-22 district goals. The review included ongoing and new goals on topics such as safety, curriculum and instruction, assessment and data analysis, professional development, technology, student services, school services, financial management and human resources.
In other business, directors approved various contracts. One such deal involved 15 bids for an addition at Kratzer Elementary. The bids totaled more than $8.4 million.
Another deal involved the purchase of security cameras for the new construction and replacement of outdoor cameras of the existing building at Schnecksville Elementary. That contract is worth $42,887.
Finally, the board OK'd two pacts with Cowan Associates for field surveying, engineering and construction administration and inspection on two projects. In the first, Cowan was hired to replace and reconstruct a staff and visitors' parking lot at Cetronia Elementary.
The second involves a new bus loop and parking lot at Fogelsville Elementary.
The Cetronia deal is worth $48,000, and the Fogelsville contract is for $12,250.