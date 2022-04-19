ALLENTOWN, Pa. -Parkland School District will soon have a new assistant superintendent.
The Parkland Board of School Directors on Tuesday appointed Timothy Chorones to the position. He will begin the job on July 1.
Chorones is currently serving as principal at Fogelsville Elementary School and will replace Rodney Troutman, who will retire this year, according to a news release from the district.
Chorones has served as the principal at Fogelsville Elementary School since 2015. Prior to his leadership role at Fogelsville, he served as the assistant principal at Upper Perkiomen Middle School in the Upper Perkiomen School District.
He taught elementary school for nine years. He was a fourth and fifth grade elementary school teacher and K-12 Technology Integration Coach in the Whitehall-Coplay School District, according to the news release. Before that, he was a fourth and fifth grade teacher in the Allentown School District.
Superintendent Mark Madson said, “Mr. Chorones has done an outstanding job running the daily operations at Fogelsville for the last 7 years. He has invaluable experience as a Parkland principal. These skills, along with his overall management and problem-solving skills, will enable him to successfully transition to this district-wide leadership position.”
“I am honored to continue serving the Parkland School District in this new capacity," Chorones said.
"I look forward to soaking up all the knowledge and history that I can from Dr. Rod Troutman before he retires and I pledge to help the District provide opportunities that enable all students to reach their fullest potential. I’d like to thank the District’s leadership team for their guidance and support over the years. I’m excited to join an amazing new leadership team and for all that the future has in store here in Parkland School District."