S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – Parkland School District held the second of two town hall meetings focusing on capacity issues at the high school and two middle schools Thursday night.

"Parkland School District is growing well above the state average," Superintendent Mark Madson said at the meeting at Springhouse Middle School.

A new middle school was presented as one option to address projected enrollment increases at Parkland High School, Springhouse Middle School and Orefield Middle School in the next 10 years, according to the district.

A second option calls for the construction of a new school for eighth- and ninth-grade students.

A third option, considered unlikely, would be to build a new high school and then add a third middle school.

The district hired RLPS Architects to conduct a study whose results uncovered the upcoming capacity problems the district will potentially face. That report shows enrollment gradually and consistently increasing until it eventually reaches and surpasses the district's building capacity.

RLPS officials expressed confidence in their numbers. That confidence is based on ongoing and regular communications with township officials about new developments coming into their townships and the district.

A closer look at the report shows enrollment at the high school — which has a 3,317 student capacity — will surpass seating capacity by 2025. Springhouse Middle School — with a 1,439-student capacity — is projected to fluctuate around capacity from now through 2032, while Orefield Middle School — with a 1,217-student capacity — will hit negative territory in 2028.

"We saw that there was a challenge going forward," Madson said. "...We're at a crossroads."

The option that is ultimately selected will have to accommodate high school and middle school growth, provide equitable facilities throughout the district, meet Parkland's budget, provide future flexibility and meet PSD academic offerings.

The first new middle school option would include an addition at the high school campus and the improvement of student circulation. It would require land to build the facility and additional hiring to staff it. The location of the potential new middle school has not been decided, but it "maybe" could be positioned in the district's southern region, according to Assistant Superintendent Michelle Minotti.

"Option one is the least amount of change," Madson said.

The second option would have the existing middle schools become sixth- and seventh-grade facilities, and a new building would be constructed for the eighth and ninth grades. This new building could be at the high school campus or at a new site, and would involve also the renovation of the high school building for 10th through 12th graders.

The third option would be to maintain the two existing middle schools, renovate the existing high school and then build a new second high school on another site for ninth through 12 grades. It would also add a third middle school for grades six through eight or an addition to Orefield.

"This one may not be feasible," Minotti said Thursday night.

All three options would maintain the district's elementary schools.

Parkland outlined the decision-making process which involves RLPS employees visiting and evaluating potential sites for the new school and gathering input from the board of directors, administrators, members of the public and students.

No prospective costs were disclosed Thursday night. However, Madson indicated discussions will establish numbers "over time," which will be included in a report presented to the board of directors with the administration's recommendation in June or July.

"We're in really great shape financially," Madson said.

A previous town hall was held May 2 at Orefield Middle School.