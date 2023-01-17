S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors on Tuesday night adopted a resolution stipulating the highest amount it will raise property taxes to balance the 2023-24 budget.
The mechanism governing property tax increases — known as the Act 1 Index — is established by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Education, and sets the maximum increase allowed by a district each fiscal year. Districts may exceed that amount, but must apply and receive state approval in three "exceptions" categories or gain voter approval.
Parkland's Act 1 Index for next year is 4.1%. Tuesday night's resolution calls for the district to stay within the Act 1 Index, if it should decide to raise property taxes for 2023-24.
The current 2022-23 budget featured a 1.2% tax increase, but required also a more-than-$5 million fund balance appropriation to balance the $216 million spending plan.
Last year, the Act 1 Index was established at 3.4%. The two years previous to that, the district had no property tax increase.
In other news, directors approved a deal with Sage Technologies Solutions Inc. for security cameras. The deal is worth $31,017.
Tuesday night's meeting was the first featuring Director Robert Bold in his current term serving on the board. He was appointed during a special board meeting Jan. 3 to replace current Pennsylvania Sen. Jarrett Coleman, who resigned officially from the board Dec. 15.
Bold — who retired from a 30-year teaching career and previously served on the board five times as its president and three times as vice president — announced he will not seek election.