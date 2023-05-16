S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Parkland School District Board of Directors on Tuesday night approved a proposed 2023-24 final budget which raises property taxes 2.5%.

The $225.4 million spending plan represents a 6.5% increase from last year's budget and produces an $8 million shortfall with $217.3 million in revenues.

The proposed budget would increase the millage rate 0.40 mills from 15.90 to 16.30 mills. This translates into an average residential tax bill of $4,034 based on an average residential assessed value of $247,502. That's an average increase of $98.38 from the 2022-23 tax bill.

The 2.5% tax hike will produce roughly $3.6 million in additional revenue. The remaining $4.5 million will be paid for by utilizing fund balance, plus an additional $5 million of fund balance to the district's capital reserve fund.

In explaining why spending has increased, the district cited a few areas. Those areas involve increasing salaries by more than $4 million and raising employee benefits by about $3.8 million, along with more than half-million-dollar increases in special education services and charter school costs each.

"The tax increase doesn't bother me," Director Robert Bold said. "...I'm sure most in our community would agree that it takes money...This stuff doesn't just happen. It doesn't just fall from the sky."

"As much as we don't want to raise taxes, we still need to be sure we are doing the right thing," Director Jay Rohatgi said.

"Our students are just amazing, and that does take money," Director Lisa Roth said. "...We've also got to plan for the future."

In other news, directors approved 17 bid packages from various contractors involved with the construction of the district's new operations center. Collectively, the bids totaled nearly $13.9 million.