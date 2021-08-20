S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Parkland School District is joining many other districts in now requiring students and staff to wear masks while inside of school buildings.
The district announced Thursday it is moving to Tier 3 of its safety plan, representing the highest level of district concern for the spread of COVID-19.
Under Tier 3, all K-12 students, staff and visitors are required to wear face coverings while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. It goes into effect on Monday, August 23.
The first day of school is set for August 30.