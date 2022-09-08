S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Police and the FBI are investigating a threat that closed the Parkland School District Thursday, and has prompted the district to hold remote learning only Friday.

No transportation will operate for non-public students.

The threat directed at Orefield Middle School was reported Wednesday night over the "Safe2Say" system.

Parkland ended up closing all its schools for the day, because the bus depot is at Orefield, and drivers were told not to come in for their safety.

Authorities have yet to describe the nature of the threat. Police last told us they were still trying to figure out who's responsible.

A statement from the district says "all personnel are working hard to resolve this situation so that we can resume normal operations."

If anyone has any information that may aid in the investigation, they should call the South Whitehall Township Police Department at 610-398-0337.