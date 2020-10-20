Parkland School District's superintendent has announced his retirement.
Richard Sniscak said he would retire at the end of the 2020-21 school year during the Parkland School Board meeting Tuesday night. Sniscak decided to make the announcement now to give the Parkland Board of School Directors time to find a replacement and ensure a smooth leadership transition, according to a news release from the school district.
Sniscak will have served 26 years in the district by the time he retires.
He graduated from Dieruff High School. Sniscak started his career as a mathematics teacher and coach in the Allentown School District. He was hired as the head football coach at Parkland High School in 1994. A year later, he joined the staff full-time at Parkland as the athletic director in 1995. He continued to coach football through 2000 before becoming Parkland High School Principal in 2001.
In 2009, he was appointed assistant superintendent. Sniscak was appointed superintendent in 2011.
In his letter to the School Board, Sniscak wrote, "In many respects, my entire life has revolved around public education. I entered the education profession with the commitment and desire to make a difference in the lives of my students. Educators in my life did as much for me and I wanted to continue this trend and be part of this life-altering behavior. I always considered it an honor of the first order to represent this District as Superintendent of Schools.”